Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Financial Contrast

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $1.03 billion 4.87 -$64.50 million $0.19 33.37 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.42

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold. Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New Gold has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 11.10% 13.70% 6.31% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Gold and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.56, suggesting a potential downside of 28.08%. Given New Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Gold beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

