Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after buying an additional 635,817 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 488,458 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 615,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 103.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 527,801 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 268,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

