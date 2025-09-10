Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Up 40.8% in August

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 411,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 292,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 64.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 184,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 772,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
MX stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.77.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.
