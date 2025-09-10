Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

