MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.45 and traded as high as C$22.13. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$21.95, with a volume of 56,110 shares trading hands.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$870.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.45.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.