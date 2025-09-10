MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.45 and traded as high as C$22.13. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$21.95, with a volume of 56,110 shares trading hands.
MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.8%
The firm has a market cap of C$870.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.45.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
