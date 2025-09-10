McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

