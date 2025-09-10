Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as high as C$15.45. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 2,486 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.07 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 141.94%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

