MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 110,300 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 483,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 44.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

