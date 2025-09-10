Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 311.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480,330 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.06% of Dynex Capital worth $42,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dynex Capital by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 271.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 89.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1,650.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 261.54%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

