Millennium Management LLC Has $37.71 Million Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $37,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after buying an additional 940,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,514,000 after acquiring an additional 812,026 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 10,767.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 388,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $13,929,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,828 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,395. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

