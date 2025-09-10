Millennium Management LLC Has $40.88 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 121.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Manhattan Associates worth $40,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 154,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 46,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $215.61 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

