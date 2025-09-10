Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $40,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 37.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CURB opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Curbline Properties’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.