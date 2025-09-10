Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 563.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.25% of iRhythm Technologies worth $41,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $4,816,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 179,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,760.52. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $206,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,956.13. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,869 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

