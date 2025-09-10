Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $39,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $357.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $358.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

