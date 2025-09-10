MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 100,311 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Two Harbors Investments worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -43.82%.

In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 160,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,015.62. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

