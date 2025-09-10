MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 108,750 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,750 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 1.38% of Redwood Trust worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 165.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

RWT opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 40.39 and a current ratio of 40.39.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.50%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

