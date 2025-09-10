MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,479 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

