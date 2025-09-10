MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 326 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,276,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,148.90.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,290.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,291.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,951.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,757.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

