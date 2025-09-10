MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 326 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,276,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on AZO
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,290.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,291.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,951.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,757.21.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.