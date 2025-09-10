MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 4,441 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3%

YUM stock opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.