MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 8,576 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSHFree Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Freshworks worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $48,813,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,539,000 after buying an additional 1,126,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,289,000 after buying an additional 969,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.94. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $554,051.54. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,496 shares of company stock worth $1,046,820. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.