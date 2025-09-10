MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 8,576 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Freshworks worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $48,813,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,539,000 after buying an additional 1,126,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,289,000 after buying an additional 969,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.94. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $554,051.54. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,496 shares of company stock worth $1,046,820. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.