MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,651.30. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,083 shares of company stock worth $6,002,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of SFM opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.69. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

