MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.53, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.62. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock worth $1,594,632. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

