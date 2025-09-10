MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 104,436 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.48% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 629,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.87%.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

