MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 11,953 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ARM by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ARM by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 137,095 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of ARM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARM Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.67.
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
