MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 5,218 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE APH opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

