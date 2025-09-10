MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 91,594 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,594 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.67% of DHT worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 81.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 223.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 26.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 36.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

