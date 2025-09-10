MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 91,930 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,930 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6,776.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 7,572 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $488,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,399,073.96. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,964,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,185,356.46. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 850,752 shares of company stock worth $55,622,679. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $70.76.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Raymond James Financial raised Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

