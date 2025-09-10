MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 737.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

