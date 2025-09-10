MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $KREF

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,954.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,508.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 440.20, a quick ratio of 440.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.37). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

