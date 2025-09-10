MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Kellanova $K

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,547 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,120,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,406,000 after buying an additional 113,515 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.8% during the first quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after acquiring an additional 204,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Kellanova by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,949,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,481,000 after acquiring an additional 316,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,145,846 shares of company stock worth $91,267,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

