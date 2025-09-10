MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.