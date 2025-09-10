MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $10.13 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 73,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 352.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 277.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 146,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AWK stock opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.