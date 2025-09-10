MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $10.79 Million Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. $TRTX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 3,783.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290,256 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of TRTX opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 193.29, a current ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $747.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.68.

TPG RE Finance Trust Increases Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

