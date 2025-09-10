MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLSR. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Solaris Resources by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Solaris Resources by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,094,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Solaris Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Solaris Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $2,945,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Solaris Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

