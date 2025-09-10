MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8.95 Million Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 586.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

