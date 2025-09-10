MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.11 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

