MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.36 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $217.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

