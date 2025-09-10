MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,908,141,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,231,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,184,000 after purchasing an additional 283,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,961,000 after purchasing an additional 102,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of A stock opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.