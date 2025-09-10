MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.52 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SoFi Technologies worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1,222.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 662,923 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,646. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

