MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.65 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $5,261,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 210,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HQY opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

