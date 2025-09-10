MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,820,000 after buying an additional 3,306,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Centene by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,788.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 111.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

