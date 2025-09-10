MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

