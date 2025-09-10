MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $225.83 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.99. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

