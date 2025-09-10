MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 0.4%

Insmed stock opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 274,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,549,822. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,382 shares of company stock valued at $40,169,038 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.