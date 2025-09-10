MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,138,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,465,000 after purchasing an additional 184,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0%

HLT stock opened at $274.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

