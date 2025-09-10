MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of DigitalOcean worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,347 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 37,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

