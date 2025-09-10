MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.92.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

