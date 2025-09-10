MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $9.31 Million in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. $LAR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,378,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 2.70% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAR stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

