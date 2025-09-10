MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.