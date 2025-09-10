MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 109,770 Shares of McEwen Inc. $MUX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in McEwen were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in McEwen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in McEwen by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McEwen by 4,309.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 624,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 438,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

McEwen stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $733.19 million, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.96. McEwen Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian J. Ball sold 2,656 shares of McEwen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $27,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

